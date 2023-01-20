Vinyl Chemicals Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 270.66 crore, down 18.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 270.66 crore in December 2022 down 18.74% from Rs. 333.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.37 crore in December 2022 down 30.6% from Rs. 10.62 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.20 crore in December 2022 down 28.52% from Rs. 14.27 crore in December 2021.

Vinyl Chemicals EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.80 in December 2021.

Vinyl Chemicals shares closed at 434.55 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 47.73% returns over the last 6 months and 57.65% over the last 12 months.