    Vinyl Chemicals Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 270.66 crore, down 18.74% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 01:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vinyl Chemicals (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 270.66 crore in December 2022 down 18.74% from Rs. 333.08 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.37 crore in December 2022 down 30.6% from Rs. 10.62 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.20 crore in December 2022 down 28.52% from Rs. 14.27 crore in December 2021.

    Vinyl Chemicals EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.80 in December 2021.

    Vinyl Chemicals shares closed at 434.55 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 47.73% returns over the last 6 months and 57.65% over the last 12 months.

    Vinyl Chemicals (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations270.66324.17333.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations270.66324.17333.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods181.34341.34281.25
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks74.83-36.3632.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.551.351.69
    Depreciation0.020.03--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.904.973.51
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.0212.8413.98
    Other Income0.160.700.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.1813.5414.27
    Interest0.170.150.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.0113.3914.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.0113.3914.22
    Tax2.643.343.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.3710.0510.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.3710.0510.62
    Equity Share Capital1.831.831.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.035.495.80
    Diluted EPS4.035.495.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.035.495.80
    Diluted EPS4.035.495.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

