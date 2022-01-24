Vinyl Chemicals Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 333.08 crore, up 162.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 333.08 crore in December 2021 up 162.91% from Rs. 126.69 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.62 crore in December 2021 up 119.88% from Rs. 4.83 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.27 crore in December 2021 up 120.22% from Rs. 6.48 crore in December 2020.

Vinyl Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 5.80 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.64 in December 2020.

Vinyl Chemicals shares closed at 293.50 on January 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 88.14% returns over the last 6 months and 134.52% over the last 12 months.