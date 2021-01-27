Vinyl Chemicals Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 126.69 crore, up 14.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 126.69 crore in December 2020 up 14.5% from Rs. 110.65 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.83 crore in December 2020 up 24.48% from Rs. 3.88 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.48 crore in December 2020 up 24.14% from Rs. 5.22 crore in December 2019.

Vinyl Chemicals EPS has increased to Rs. 2.64 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.12 in December 2019.

Vinyl Chemicals shares closed at 122.75 on January 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given 43.74% returns over the last 6 months and 81.85% over the last 12 months.