Vinyl Chemicals Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 110.65 crore, down 19.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 110.65 crore in December 2019 down 19.71% from Rs. 137.81 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.88 crore in December 2019 down 11.62% from Rs. 4.39 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.22 crore in December 2019 up 87.1% from Rs. 2.79 crore in December 2018.

Vinyl Chemicals EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.12 in December 2019 from Rs. 2.40 in December 2018.

Vinyl Chemicals shares closed at 65.05 on January 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -3.49% returns over the last 6 months and -11.50% over the last 12 months.