Vinyl Chemicals Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 137.81 crore, up 26.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 137.81 crore in December 2018 up 26.57% from Rs. 108.88 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.39 crore in December 2018 down 3.52% from Rs. 4.55 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.79 crore in December 2018 down 38.82% from Rs. 4.56 crore in December 2017.

Vinyl Chemicals EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.40 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.49 in December 2017.

Vinyl Chemicals shares closed at 109.05 on August 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given 72.82% returns over the last 6 months and 122.55% over the last 12 months.