Vintron Info Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.13 crore, down 40.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.13 crore in March 2023 down 40.16% from Rs. 6.89 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.72 crore in March 2023 down 1560.58% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.69 crore in March 2023 down 776% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.

Vintron Info EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2022.

Vintron Info shares closed at 6.72 on June 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 373.24% returns over the last 6 months