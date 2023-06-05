English
    Vintron Info Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.13 crore, down 40.16% Y-o-Y

    June 05, 2023 / 09:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vintron Informatics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.13 crore in March 2023 down 40.16% from Rs. 6.89 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.72 crore in March 2023 down 1560.58% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.69 crore in March 2023 down 776% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.

    Vintron Info EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2022.

    Vintron Info shares closed at 6.72 on June 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 373.24% returns over the last 6 months

    Vintron Informatics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.131.416.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.131.416.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.31--5.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.870.87--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.660.16-0.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.060.57
    Depreciation0.020.110.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.410.480.51
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.86-0.270.15
    Other Income0.150.000.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.71-0.270.15
    Interest0.010.040.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.72-0.310.12
    Exceptional Items---0.14--
    P/L Before Tax-1.72-0.450.12
    Tax----0.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.72-0.450.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.72-0.450.12
    Equity Share Capital7.847.847.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.08-0.060.02
    Diluted EPS0.08-0.060.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.08-0.060.02
    Diluted EPS0.08-0.060.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
