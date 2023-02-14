 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vintron Info Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore, down 65.85% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 11:30 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vintron Informatics are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore in December 2022 down 65.85% from Rs. 4.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 down 2208.88% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 184.21% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

Vintron Informatics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.41 4.83 4.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.41 4.83 4.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 3.85 3.37
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.87 -0.03 0.11
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.16 0.02 -0.25
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.06 0.49 0.42
Depreciation 0.11 0.11 0.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.48 0.47 0.33
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.27 -0.09 0.00
Other Income 0.00 1.05 0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.27 0.95 0.05
Interest 0.04 0.04 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.31 0.91 0.02
Exceptional Items -0.14 -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.45 0.91 0.02
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.45 0.91 0.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.45 0.91 0.02
Equity Share Capital 7.84 7.84 7.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.06 0.12 0.00
Diluted EPS -0.06 0.12 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.06 0.12 0.00
Diluted EPS -0.06 0.12 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited