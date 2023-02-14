Vintron Info Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore, down 65.85% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vintron Informatics are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore in December 2022 down 65.85% from Rs. 4.12 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 down 2208.88% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 184.21% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.
Vintron Info shares closed at 6.93 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 433.08% returns over the last 6 months and 425.00% over the last 12 months.
|Vintron Informatics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.41
|4.83
|4.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.41
|4.83
|4.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|3.85
|3.37
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.87
|-0.03
|0.11
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.16
|0.02
|-0.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.06
|0.49
|0.42
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.11
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.48
|0.47
|0.33
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.27
|-0.09
|0.00
|Other Income
|0.00
|1.05
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.27
|0.95
|0.05
|Interest
|0.04
|0.04
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.31
|0.91
|0.02
|Exceptional Items
|-0.14
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.45
|0.91
|0.02
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.45
|0.91
|0.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.45
|0.91
|0.02
|Equity Share Capital
|7.84
|7.84
|7.84
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|0.12
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|0.12
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|0.12
|0.00
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|0.12
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited