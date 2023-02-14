English
    Vintron Info Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore, down 65.85% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:30 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vintron Informatics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore in December 2022 down 65.85% from Rs. 4.12 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 down 2208.88% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 184.21% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

    Vintron Info shares closed at 6.93 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 433.08% returns over the last 6 months and 425.00% over the last 12 months.

    Vintron Informatics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.414.834.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.414.834.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--3.853.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.87-0.030.11
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.160.02-0.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.060.490.42
    Depreciation0.110.110.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.480.470.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.27-0.090.00
    Other Income0.001.050.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.270.950.05
    Interest0.040.040.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.310.910.02
    Exceptional Items-0.14----
    P/L Before Tax-0.450.910.02
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.450.910.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.450.910.02
    Equity Share Capital7.847.847.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.060.120.00
    Diluted EPS-0.060.12--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.060.120.00
    Diluted EPS-0.060.12--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

