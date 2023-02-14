Vintron Info Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore, down 65.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.41 crore in December 2022 down 65.85% from Rs. 4.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 down 2208.88% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 down 184.21% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

Vintron Info shares closed at 6.93 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 433.08% returns over the last 6 months and 425.00% over the last 12 months.