Vintron Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.89 crore, up 62.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.89 crore in March 2022 up 62.43% from Rs. 4.24 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022 up 112.13% from Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022 up 137.88% from Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2021.

Vintron Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in March 2021.

Vintron Ind shares closed at 1.14 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.64% returns over the last 6 months and 35.71% over the last 12 months.