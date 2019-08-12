Vintron Ind Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5.01 crore, up 6.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.01 crore in June 2019 up 6.69% from Rs. 4.70 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2019 down 455.13% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2019 down 41.38% from Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2018.

Vintron Ind shares closed at 0.55 on January 30, 2019 (BSE)