Vintron Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.17 crore, up 13.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.17 crore in December 2020 up 13.03% from Rs. 3.69 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2020 down 110.05% from Rs. 7.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020 up 87.5% from Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2019.

Vintron Ind shares closed at 0.69 on February 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 2.99% returns over the last 6 months and 23.21% over the last 12 months.