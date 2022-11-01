Vintage Coffee Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.88 crore, up 35192.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.88 crore in September 2022 up 35192.14% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2022 up 2057.04% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2022 up 1950% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

Vintage Coffee EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2021.

Vintage Coffee shares closed at 66.60 on October 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.78% returns over the last 6 months and -17.57% over the last 12 months.