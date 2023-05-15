English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Vintage Coffee Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.93 crore, up 81.67% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 11:33 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vintage Coffee and Beverages are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.93 crore in March 2023 up 81.67% from Rs. 4.37 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2023 up 121.99% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2023 up 111.76% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022.

    Vintage Coffee EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2022.

    Vintage Coffee shares closed at 32.33 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given -38.01% returns over the last 6 months and -51.02% over the last 12 months.

    Vintage Coffee and Beverages
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.9313.554.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.9313.554.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.4112.603.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.200.210.20
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.390.430.35
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.080.31-0.17
    Other Income0.440.310.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.360.620.17
    Interest0.000.010.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.360.600.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.360.600.16
    Tax0.090.160.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.270.450.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.270.450.12
    Equity Share Capital69.8069.8069.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.040.060.02
    Diluted EPS0.040.060.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.040.060.02
    Diluted EPS0.040.060.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Vintage Coffee #Vintage Coffee and Beverages
    first published: May 15, 2023 11:28 pm