Vintage Coffee Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.93 crore, up 81.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.93 crore in March 2023 up 81.67% from Rs. 4.37 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2023 up 121.99% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2023 up 111.76% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022.

Vintage Coffee EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2022.

Vintage Coffee shares closed at 32.33 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given -38.01% returns over the last 6 months and -51.02% over the last 12 months.