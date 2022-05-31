Vintage Coffee Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.37 crore, up 10296.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.37 crore in March 2022 up 10296.9% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022 up 8766.67% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022 up 750% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

Vintage Coffee EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2021.

Vintage Coffee shares closed at 68.60 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)