Vintage Coffee Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.16 crore, up 200.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.16 crore in June 2023 up 200.55% from Rs. 4.38 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2023 up 306.7% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.76 crore in June 2023 up 280% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022.

Vintage Coffee EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2022.

Vintage Coffee shares closed at 21.59 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -44.02% returns over the last 6 months and -65.68% over the last 12 months.