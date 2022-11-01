Vintage Coffee Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.08 crore, up 13.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.08 crore in September 2022 up 13.3% from Rs. 13.31 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2022 up 126.42% from Rs. 3.14 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.76 crore in September 2022 up 1017.07% from Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2021.

Vintage Coffee EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.42 in September 2021.

Vintage Coffee shares closed at 66.60 on October 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 2.78% returns over the last 6 months and -17.57% over the last 12 months.