Vintage Coffee Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.92 crore, up 98.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.92 crore in June 2023 up 98.34% from Rs. 10.55 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.69 crore in June 2023 up 394.22% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.51 crore in June 2023 up 79.48% from Rs. 3.07 crore in June 2022.

Vintage Coffee EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2022.

Vintage Coffee shares closed at 21.59 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -44.02% returns over the last 6 months and -65.68% over the last 12 months.