    Vintage Coffee Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.92 crore, up 98.34% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 04:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vintage Coffee and Beverages are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.92 crore in June 2023 up 98.34% from Rs. 10.55 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.69 crore in June 2023 up 394.22% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.51 crore in June 2023 up 79.48% from Rs. 3.07 crore in June 2022.

    Vintage Coffee EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2022.

    Vintage Coffee shares closed at 21.59 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -44.02% returns over the last 6 months and -65.68% over the last 12 months.

    Vintage Coffee and Beverages
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.9218.6110.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.9218.6110.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.8611.384.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.52-0.110.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.171.191.19
    Depreciation1.221.231.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.941.961.74
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.262.971.74
    Other Income0.030.070.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.293.031.84
    Interest2.281.391.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.011.640.51
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.011.640.51
    Tax0.320.230.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.691.410.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.691.410.34
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.691.410.34
    Equity Share Capital69.8069.8069.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.240.200.02
    Diluted EPS0.240.200.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.240.200.02
    Diluted EPS0.240.200.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 11, 2023 04:22 pm

