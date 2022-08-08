Vintage Coffee Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.55 crore, up 10774.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.55 crore in June 2022 up 10774.23% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2022 up 79% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.07 crore in June 2022 up 30600% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

Vintage Coffee EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.61 in June 2021.

Vintage Coffee shares closed at 75.80 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 6.76% returns over the last 6 months and 32.98% over the last 12 months.