Vintage Coffee Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.65 crore, up 167.25% Y-o-Y

Feb 04, 2023 / 12:52 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vintage Coffee and Beverages are:Net Sales at Rs 18.65 crore in December 2022 up 167.25% from Rs. 6.98 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2022 up 198.2% from Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.71 crore in December 2022 up 207.84% from Rs. 1.53 crore in December 2021.
Vintage Coffee EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in December 2021. Vintage Coffee shares closed at 50.30 on February 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -32.71% returns over the last 6 months and -29.65% over the last 12 months.
Vintage Coffee and Beverages
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations18.6515.086.98
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations18.6515.086.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials9.957.404.13
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.76-1.06-2.71
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.291.311.08
Depreciation1.231.231.20
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.973.883.53
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.462.32-0.25
Other Income0.020.210.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.482.530.33
Interest1.931.491.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.551.04-1.06
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.551.04-1.06
Tax0.270.210.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.280.83-1.30
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.280.83-1.30
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.280.83-1.30
Equity Share Capital69.8069.8069.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.180.12-0.19
Diluted EPS0.180.12--
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.180.12-0.19
Diluted EPS0.180.12--
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

