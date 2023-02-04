Vintage Coffee Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.65 crore, up 167.25% Y-o-Y
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vintage Coffee and Beverages are:Net Sales at Rs 18.65 crore in December 2022 up 167.25% from Rs. 6.98 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2022 up 198.2% from Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.71 crore in December 2022 up 207.84% from Rs. 1.53 crore in December 2021.
Vintage Coffee EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in December 2021.
|Vintage Coffee shares closed at 50.30 on February 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -32.71% returns over the last 6 months and -29.65% over the last 12 months.
|Vintage Coffee and Beverages
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18.65
|15.08
|6.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18.65
|15.08
|6.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.95
|7.40
|4.13
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.76
|-1.06
|-2.71
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.29
|1.31
|1.08
|Depreciation
|1.23
|1.23
|1.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.97
|3.88
|3.53
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.46
|2.32
|-0.25
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.21
|0.58
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.48
|2.53
|0.33
|Interest
|1.93
|1.49
|1.39
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.55
|1.04
|-1.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.55
|1.04
|-1.06
|Tax
|0.27
|0.21
|0.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.28
|0.83
|-1.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.28
|0.83
|-1.30
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1.28
|0.83
|-1.30
|Equity Share Capital
|69.80
|69.80
|69.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.18
|0.12
|-0.19
|Diluted EPS
|0.18
|0.12
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.18
|0.12
|-0.19
|Diluted EPS
|0.18
|0.12
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
