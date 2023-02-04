Vintage Coffee Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.65 crore, up 167.25% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 18.65 15.08 6.98 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 18.65 15.08 6.98 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 9.95 7.40 4.13 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.76 -1.06 -2.71 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.29 1.31 1.08 Depreciation 1.23 1.23 1.20 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.97 3.88 3.53 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.46 2.32 -0.25 Other Income 0.02 0.21 0.58 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.48 2.53 0.33 Interest 1.93 1.49 1.39 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.55 1.04 -1.06 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 1.55 1.04 -1.06 Tax 0.27 0.21 0.25 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.28 0.83 -1.30 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.28 0.83 -1.30 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1.28 0.83 -1.30 Equity Share Capital 69.80 69.80 69.80 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.18 0.12 -0.19 Diluted EPS 0.18 0.12 -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.18 0.12 -0.19 Diluted EPS 0.18 0.12 -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited