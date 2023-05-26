Vinny Overseas Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 34.41 crore, up 16.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.41 crore in March 2023 up 16.07% from Rs. 29.65 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2023 up 285.96% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.11 crore in March 2023 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

Vinny Overseas EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2022.

Vinny Overseas shares closed at 6.95 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 103.22% returns over the last 6 months and 203.49% over the last 12 months.