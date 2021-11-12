Vindhya Telelin Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 321.66 crore, down 1.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 321.66 crore in September 2021 down 1.9% from Rs. 327.89 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.89 crore in September 2021 down 15.88% from Rs. 22.46 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.52 crore in September 2021 down 18.7% from Rs. 53.53 crore in September 2020.

Vindhya Telelin EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.94 in September 2021 from Rs. 18.95 in September 2020.

Vindhya Telelin shares closed at 1,150.55 on November 11, 2021 (NSE)