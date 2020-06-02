Vindhya Telelin Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 459.09 crore, down 23.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 459.09 crore in March 2020 down 23.69% from Rs. 601.58 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.23 crore in March 2020 down 32.58% from Rs. 41.87 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.89 crore in March 2020 down 30.28% from Rs. 91.64 crore in March 2019.

Vindhya Telelin EPS has decreased to Rs. 23.82 in March 2020 from Rs. 35.33 in March 2019.

Vindhya Telelin shares closed at 612.50 on June 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -27.11% returns over the last 6 months and -58.24% over the last 12 months.