Vindhya Telelin Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 342.27 crore, up 22.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 342.27 crore in June 2021 up 22.05% from Rs. 280.45 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.02 crore in June 2021 up 20.49% from Rs. 22.42 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.28 crore in June 2021 up 18.21% from Rs. 50.15 crore in June 2020.

Vindhya Telelin EPS has increased to Rs. 22.80 in June 2021 from Rs. 18.92 in June 2020.

Vindhya Telelin shares closed at 1,236.05 on August 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 50.90% returns over the last 6 months and 73.74% over the last 12 months.