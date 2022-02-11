Vindhya Telelin Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 302.18 crore, down 10.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 302.18 crore in December 2021 down 10.37% from Rs. 337.16 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.37 crore in December 2021 up 34.35% from Rs. 13.67 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.43 crore in December 2021 up 0.88% from Rs. 43.05 crore in December 2020.

Vindhya Telelin EPS has increased to Rs. 15.50 in December 2021 from Rs. 11.54 in December 2020.

Vindhya Telelin shares closed at 1,320.15 on February 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.83% returns over the last 6 months and 58.86% over the last 12 months.