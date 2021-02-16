MARKET NEWS

Vindhya Telelin Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 337.16 crore, down 41.09% Y-o-Y

February 16, 2021 / 09:46 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vindhya Telelink are:

Net Sales at Rs 337.16 crore in December 2020 down 41.09% from Rs. 572.30 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.67 crore in December 2020 down 61.84% from Rs. 35.83 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.05 crore in December 2020 down 43.7% from Rs. 76.47 crore in December 2019.

Vindhya Telelin EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.54 in December 2020 from Rs. 30.23 in December 2019.

Vindhya Telelin shares closed at 791.75 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 1.66% returns over the last 6 months and -10.01% over the last 12 months.

Vindhya Telelink
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations337.16327.89572.30
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations337.16327.89572.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials225.33224.42479.29
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks29.0820.04-30.99
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost21.5922.8723.67
Depreciation6.515.135.14
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses18.4214.8826.59
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.2340.5468.60
Other Income0.327.862.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.5448.4071.33
Interest18.5020.2425.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.0528.1645.35
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax18.0528.1645.35
Tax4.375.709.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.6722.4635.83
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.6722.4635.83
Equity Share Capital11.8511.8511.85
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.5418.9530.23
Diluted EPS11.5418.9530.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS11.5418.9530.23
Diluted EPS11.5418.9530.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 16, 2021 09:33 am

