Vindhya Telelin Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 337.16 crore, down 41.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 337.16 crore in December 2020 down 41.09% from Rs. 572.30 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.67 crore in December 2020 down 61.84% from Rs. 35.83 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.05 crore in December 2020 down 43.7% from Rs. 76.47 crore in December 2019.

Vindhya Telelin EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.54 in December 2020 from Rs. 30.23 in December 2019.

Vindhya Telelin shares closed at 791.75 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 1.66% returns over the last 6 months and -10.01% over the last 12 months.