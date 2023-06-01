English
    Vinayak Vanijya Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 24.43% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:39 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vinayak Vanijya are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 24.43% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 up 87.33% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

    Vinayak Vanijya
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.020.030.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.020.030.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.020.02
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.010.010.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.020.00-0.01
    Other Income0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.010.00-0.01
    Interest----0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.010.00-0.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.010.00-0.02
    Tax-0.01--0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.000.00-0.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.000.00-0.02
    Equity Share Capital1.001.001.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.03-0.04-0.23
    Diluted EPS-0.03-0.04-0.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.03-0.04-0.23
    Diluted EPS-0.03-0.04-0.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

