Vinayak Vanijya Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 25% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 down 166.33% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 down 150% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.