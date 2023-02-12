Vinayak Vanijya Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 14.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 14.11% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 189.8% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.