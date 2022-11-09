Vinayak Polycon Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.85 crore, up 46.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.85 crore in September 2022 up 46.38% from Rs. 4.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 50.08% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2021.

Vinayak Polycon EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in September 2021.

Vinayak Polycon shares closed at 25.00 on November 07, 2022 (BSE)