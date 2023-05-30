Vinayak Polycon Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.24 crore, up 32.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.24 crore in March 2023 up 32.15% from Rs. 4.72 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 69.82% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2023 up 10% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022.

Vinayak Polycon EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.23 in March 2022.

Vinayak Polycon shares closed at 34.56 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 70.67% returns over the last 6 months