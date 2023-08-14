Vinayak Polycon Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.87 crore, up 28.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.87 crore in June 2023 up 28.73% from Rs. 3.78 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 up 126.03% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2023 up 85% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022.

Vinayak Polycon EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2022.

Vinayak Polycon shares closed at 24.20 on August 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 22.84% returns over the last 6 months