Vinayak Polycon Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.78 crore, up 98.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.78 crore in June 2022 up 98.39% from Rs. 1.91 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 up 107.73% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022 up 2100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

Vinayak Polycon EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.61 in June 2021.

Vinayak Polycon shares closed at 12.67 on August 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 7.37% returns over the last 12 months.