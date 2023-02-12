Vinayak Polycon Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.93 crore, up 27.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.93 crore in December 2022 up 27.67% from Rs. 4.64 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 50.15% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 up 25% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021.