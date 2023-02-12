English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Vinayak Polycon Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.93 crore, up 27.67% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:28 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vinayak Polycon International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.93 crore in December 2022 up 27.67% from Rs. 4.64 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 50.15% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 up 25% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021.

    Vinayak Polycon International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.935.854.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.935.854.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.793.612.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.010.11-0.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.500.690.57
    Depreciation0.210.120.19
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.231.180.89
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.180.140.17
    Other Income0.06----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.240.140.17
    Interest0.120.100.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.120.040.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.120.040.09
    Tax0.070.000.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.050.030.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.050.030.10
    Equity Share Capital3.083.083.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.160.100.32
    Diluted EPS0.160.100.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.160.100.32
    Diluted EPS0.160.100.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
