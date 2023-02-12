Vinayak Polycon Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.93 crore, up 27.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.93 crore in December 2022 up 27.67% from Rs. 4.64 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 50.15% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 up 25% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021.

Vinayak Polycon EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.32 in December 2021.

Vinayak Polycon shares closed at 14.15 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.16% returns over the last 12 months.