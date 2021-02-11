Vinayak Polycon Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.62 crore, down 11.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.62 crore in December 2020 down 11.2% from Rs. 4.07 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 up 118.46% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2020 down 30% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2019.

Vinayak Polycon EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2019.

Vinayak Polycon shares closed at 6.64 on January 21, 2021 (BSE)