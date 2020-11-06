Vinati Organics Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 219.44 crore, down 10.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 219.44 crore in September 2020 down 10.45% from Rs. 245.06 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.04 crore in September 2020 down 43.61% from Rs. 110.01 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.52 crore in September 2020 down 23% from Rs. 111.06 crore in September 2019.

Vinati Organics EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.04 in September 2020 from Rs. 21.41 in September 2019.

Vinati Organics shares closed at 1,174.70 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 21.34% returns over the last 6 months and 8.75% over the last 12 months.