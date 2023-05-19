English
    Vinati Organics Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 503.43 crore, up 3.57% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 08:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vinati Organics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 503.43 crore in March 2023 up 3.57% from Rs. 486.09 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 115.38 crore in March 2023 up 14.12% from Rs. 101.10 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 169.28 crore in March 2023 up 9.98% from Rs. 153.92 crore in March 2022.

    Vinati Organics EPS has increased to Rs. 11.23 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.84 in March 2022.

    Vinati Organics shares closed at 1,945.95 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.29% returns over the last 6 months and -4.93% over the last 12 months.

    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations503.43508.66486.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations503.43508.66486.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials245.11244.75233.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.331.2328.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.7824.1120.47
    Depreciation13.0213.0511.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses77.9074.8164.70
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax139.30150.72127.10
    Other Income16.9516.8015.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax156.26167.52142.23
    Interest0.130.020.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax156.12167.50142.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax156.12167.50142.00
    Tax40.7542.1040.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities115.38125.41101.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period115.38125.41101.10
    Equity Share Capital10.2810.2810.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.2312.209.84
    Diluted EPS11.2312.209.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.2312.209.84
    Diluted EPS11.2312.209.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
