Vinati Organics Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 486.09 crore, up 73.75% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vinati Organics are:

Net Sales at Rs 486.09 crore in March 2022 up 73.75% from Rs. 279.77 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.10 crore in March 2022 up 42.67% from Rs. 70.86 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 153.92 crore in March 2022 up 45.63% from Rs. 105.69 crore in March 2021.

Vinati Organics EPS has increased to Rs. 9.84 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.89 in March 2021.

Vinati Organics shares closed at 1,796.80 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.12% returns over the last 6 months and 6.95% over the last 12 months.

Vinati Organics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 486.09 368.95 279.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 486.09 368.95 279.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 233.67 194.46 141.83
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 28.46 -6.08 -27.67
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.47 21.45 17.68
Depreciation 11.69 11.52 10.73
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 64.70 66.35 48.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 127.10 81.26 88.39
Other Income 15.13 14.65 6.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 142.23 95.91 94.96
Interest 0.23 0.01 0.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 142.00 95.90 94.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 142.00 95.90 94.85
Tax 40.90 12.62 23.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 101.10 83.27 70.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 101.10 83.27 70.86
Equity Share Capital 10.28 10.28 10.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.84 8.10 6.89
Diluted EPS 9.84 8.10 6.89
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.84 8.10 6.89
Diluted EPS 9.84 8.10 6.89
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 16, 2022 09:11 am
