Vinati Organics Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 279.77 crore, up 14.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 279.77 crore in March 2021 up 14.03% from Rs. 245.34 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.86 crore in March 2021 down 5.05% from Rs. 74.63 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 105.69 crore in March 2021 down 10.34% from Rs. 117.88 crore in March 2020.

Vinati Organics EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.89 in March 2021 from Rs. 7.26 in March 2020.

Vinati Organics shares closed at 1,761.05 on May 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 60.16% returns over the last 6 months and 82.31% over the last 12 months.