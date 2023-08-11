English
    Vinati Organics Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 431.03 crore, down 14.87% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 03:20 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vinati Organics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 431.03 crore in June 2023 down 14.87% from Rs. 506.32 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.24 crore in June 2023 down 17.74% from Rs. 101.19 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 124.32 crore in June 2023 down 16.89% from Rs. 149.58 crore in June 2022.

    Vinati Organics EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.10 in June 2023 from Rs. 9.85 in June 2022.

    Vinati Organics shares closed at 1,862.25 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.95% returns over the last 6 months and -15.11% over the last 12 months.

    Vinati Organics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations503.43508.66486.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations503.43508.66486.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials245.11244.75233.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.331.2328.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.7824.1120.47
    Depreciation13.0213.0511.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses77.9074.8164.70
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax139.30150.72127.10
    Other Income16.9516.8015.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax156.26167.52142.23
    Interest0.130.020.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax156.12167.50142.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax156.12167.50142.00
    Tax40.7542.1040.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities115.38125.41101.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period115.38125.41101.10
    Equity Share Capital10.2810.2810.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.2312.209.84
    Diluted EPS11.2312.209.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.2312.209.84
    Diluted EPS11.2312.209.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Vinati Organics
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 03:00 pm

