Vinati Organics Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 506.32 crore, up 31.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 506.32 crore in June 2022 up 31.04% from Rs. 386.37 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.19 crore in June 2022 up 25.01% from Rs. 80.95 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 149.58 crore in June 2022 up 25.56% from Rs. 119.13 crore in June 2021.

Vinati Organics EPS has increased to Rs. 9.85 in June 2022 from Rs. 7.88 in June 2021.

Vinati Organics shares closed at 2,228.35 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.27% returns over the last 6 months and 14.16% over the last 12 months.