Vinati Organics standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 264.75 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 264.75 212.61 184.42 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 264.75 212.61 184.42 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 129.56 102.92 90.47 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.43 1.34 7.94 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 13.67 11.93 12.19 Depreciation 6.75 4.35 6.73 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 28.35 31.45 23.62 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 85.00 60.62 43.46 Other Income 12.10 7.76 4.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 97.10 68.37 47.46 Interest 0.18 0.56 0.86 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 96.91 67.81 46.60 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 96.91 67.81 46.60 Tax 32.66 15.90 15.50 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 64.25 51.91 31.10 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 64.25 51.91 31.10 Equity Share Capital 10.28 10.28 10.32 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 12.50 10.07 6.03 Diluted EPS 12.50 10.07 6.03 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 12.50 10.07 6.03 Diluted EPS 12.50 10.07 6.03 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited