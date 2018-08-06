App
Earnings
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 06:19 PM IST

Vinati Organics standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 264.75 crore

Vinati Organics has reported a sales total income from operations of Rs 264.75 crore and a net profit of Rs 64.25 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018

 
 
Vinati Organics has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 264.75 crore and a net profit of Rs 64.25 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018.
For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 184.42 crore and net profit was Rs 31.10 crore.
Vinati Organics shares closed at 986.15 on August 03, 2018 (NSE) and has given 12.15% returns over the last 6 months and -3.98% over the last 12 months.
Vinati Organics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 264.75 212.61 184.42
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 264.75 212.61 184.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 129.56 102.92 90.47
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.43 1.34 7.94
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.67 11.93 12.19
Depreciation 6.75 4.35 6.73
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 28.35 31.45 23.62
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 85.00 60.62 43.46
Other Income 12.10 7.76 4.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 97.10 68.37 47.46
Interest 0.18 0.56 0.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 96.91 67.81 46.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 96.91 67.81 46.60
Tax 32.66 15.90 15.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 64.25 51.91 31.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 64.25 51.91 31.10
Equity Share Capital 10.28 10.28 10.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.50 10.07 6.03
Diluted EPS 12.50 10.07 6.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.50 10.07 6.03
Diluted EPS 12.50 10.07 6.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 6, 2018 06:03 pm

tags #chemicals #Results #Vinati Organics

