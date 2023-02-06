 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Vinati Organics Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 508.66 crore, up 37.87% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 03:19 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vinati Organics are:

Net Sales at Rs 508.66 crore in December 2022 up 37.87% from Rs. 368.95 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 125.41 crore in December 2022 up 50.6% from Rs. 83.27 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 180.57 crore in December 2022 up 68.08% from Rs. 107.43 crore in December 2021.

Vinati Organics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 508.66 566.29 368.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 508.66 566.29 368.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 244.75 298.42 194.46
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.23 12.93 -6.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 24.11 23.14 21.45
Depreciation 13.05 13.05 11.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 74.81 83.34 66.35
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 150.72 135.42 81.26
Other Income 16.80 19.97 14.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 167.52 155.39 95.91
Interest 0.02 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 167.50 155.38 95.90
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 167.50 155.38 95.90
Tax 42.10 39.37 12.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 125.41 116.01 83.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 125.41 116.01 83.27
Equity Share Capital 10.28 10.28 10.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.20 11.29 8.10
Diluted EPS 12.20 11.29 8.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.20 11.29 8.10
Diluted EPS 12.20 11.29 8.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited