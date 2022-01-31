Vinati Organics Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 368.95 crore, up 65.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 368.95 crore in December 2021 up 65.1% from Rs. 223.47 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.27 crore in December 2021 up 29.83% from Rs. 64.14 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 107.43 crore in December 2021 up 32.01% from Rs. 81.38 crore in December 2020.

Vinati Organics EPS has increased to Rs. 8.10 in December 2021 from Rs. 6.24 in December 2020.

Vinati Organics shares closed at 1,988.55 on January 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.24% returns over the last 6 months and 60.98% over the last 12 months.