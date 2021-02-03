Vinati Organics Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 223.47 crore, down 6.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 223.47 crore in December 2020 down 6.29% from Rs. 238.47 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.14 crore in December 2020 down 4.02% from Rs. 66.82 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.38 crore in December 2020 down 17.29% from Rs. 98.39 crore in December 2019.

Vinati Organics EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.24 in December 2020 from Rs. 13.00 in December 2019.

Vinati Organics shares closed at 1,213.75 on February 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 22.26% returns over the last 6 months and 24.48% over the last 12 months.