Vinati Organics Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 238.47 crore, down 21.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 238.47 crore in December 2019 down 21.31% from Rs. 303.05 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.82 crore in December 2019 down 5.45% from Rs. 70.68 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.39 crore in December 2019 down 13.48% from Rs. 113.72 crore in December 2018.

Vinati Organics EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.00 in December 2019 from Rs. 13.75 in December 2018.

Vinati Organics shares closed at 1,950.10 on February 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 6.70% returns over the last 6 months and 22.00% over the last 12 months.