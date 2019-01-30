Vinati Organics Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 303.05 crore, up 63.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 303.05 crore in December 2018 up 63.24% from Rs. 185.65 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.68 crore in December 2018 up 122.78% from Rs. 31.73 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.72 crore in December 2018 up 120.3% from Rs. 51.62 crore in December 2017.

Vinati Organics EPS has increased to Rs. 13.75 in December 2018 from Rs. 6.17 in December 2017.

Vinati Organics shares closed at 1,548.00 on January 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given 60.85% returns over the last 6 months and 65.57% over the last 12 months.