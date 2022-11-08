 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vinati Organics Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 566.29 crore, up 51.38% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 05:49 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vinati Organics are:

Net Sales at Rs 566.29 crore in September 2022 up 51.38% from Rs. 374.10 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 116.01 crore in September 2022 up 42.63% from Rs. 81.33 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 168.44 crore in September 2022 up 47.02% from Rs. 114.57 crore in September 2021.

Vinati Organics EPS has increased to Rs. 11.29 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.91 in September 2021.

Vinati Organics shares closed at 1,973.75 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.69% returns over the last 6 months and -2.17% over the last 12 months.

Vinati Organics
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 566.29 506.32 374.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 566.29 506.32 374.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 298.42 300.29 204.19
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 5.81
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 12.93 -24.56 -13.79
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 23.14 23.19 21.21
Depreciation 13.05 12.83 11.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 83.34 76.52 55.67
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 135.42 118.05 89.74
Other Income 19.97 18.69 13.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 155.39 136.75 103.29
Interest 0.01 0.47 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 155.38 136.28 103.29
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 155.38 136.28 103.29
Tax 39.37 35.09 21.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 116.01 101.19 81.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 116.01 101.19 81.33
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 116.01 101.19 81.33
Equity Share Capital 10.28 10.28 10.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.29 9.85 7.91
Diluted EPS 11.29 9.85 7.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.29 9.85 7.91
Diluted EPS 11.29 9.85 7.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 8, 2022 05:44 pm
