Vinati Organics Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 566.29 crore, up 51.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 566.29 crore in September 2022 up 51.38% from Rs. 374.10 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 116.01 crore in September 2022 up 42.63% from Rs. 81.33 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 168.44 crore in September 2022 up 47.02% from Rs. 114.57 crore in September 2021.

Vinati Organics EPS has increased to Rs. 11.29 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.91 in September 2021.

Vinati Organics shares closed at 1,973.75 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.69% returns over the last 6 months and -2.17% over the last 12 months.